Obituaries: Robert J. Herpak

Robert J. Herpak, 71, died on Thursday (September 6, 2018) at Bristol Hospital.
Bob was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 19, 1947 and was one of three sons of
the late Edward and Alice (Havrilla) Herpak. Raised in Homestead, PA, he
graduated from Homestead High School in 1965 and was drafted into the United
States Army to serve in Vietnam. After his Vietnam service, he worked for
Westinghouse Electric Corp in Pittsburgh until retiring. A Bristol resident since
1992, he was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church and a member of the Bristol
Elk’s Lodge. He was interested in classic cars and was known for his red 1967
Olds 442 which he received brand new as a gift from his grandfather. The car
had gone on to other owners before he was able to find it and buy it back in the
1990’s. Bob’s survivors include a daughter: Bernadette Herpak-Glisan and her
husband, John Glisan, of Pittsburgh, PA; two brothers: Russ and Mark Herpak
of Bristol; four grandchildren: Trevor, Zackery, Isaiah, and Oliviamorgan.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (September 11, 2018) at 9 AM from
Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church, 235
Maltby St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial, with
military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and
friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 5 and 7 PM. In lieu
of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research
Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Bob’s
memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.