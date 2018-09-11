Obituaries: Robert J. Herpak

Robert J. Herpak, 71, died on Thursday (September 6, 2018) at Bristol Hospital.

Bob was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 19, 1947 and was one of three sons of

the late Edward and Alice (Havrilla) Herpak. Raised in Homestead, PA, he

graduated from Homestead High School in 1965 and was drafted into the United

States Army to serve in Vietnam. After his Vietnam service, he worked for

Westinghouse Electric Corp in Pittsburgh until retiring. A Bristol resident since

1992, he was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church and a member of the Bristol

Elk’s Lodge. He was interested in classic cars and was known for his red 1967

Olds 442 which he received brand new as a gift from his grandfather. The car

had gone on to other owners before he was able to find it and buy it back in the

1990’s. Bob’s survivors include a daughter: Bernadette Herpak-Glisan and her

husband, John Glisan, of Pittsburgh, PA; two brothers: Russ and Mark Herpak

of Bristol; four grandchildren: Trevor, Zackery, Isaiah, and Oliviamorgan.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (September 11, 2018) at 9 AM from

Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church, 235

Maltby St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial, with

military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and

friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 5 and 7 PM. In lieu

of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research

Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Bob’s

memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.