Police blotter for Sept. 7

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Leidy Florez-Diaz, 32, of 83 Wolcott St., apartment 1F, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 27, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Destiny Adgenty Jiminez, 18, of 60 Sycamore St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 27, and charged with risk or injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Osvaldo Laboy, 53, of 16 Westwood Ter., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 27, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Fatma Uzun, 35, of 162 Surrey Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 27, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast.
- Jonathan Harold Briggs, 29, of Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Pamela Carmody, 37, of 285 West St., apartment 1F, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and charged with evade responsibility of physical injury.
- Michael Oathout, 39, of 100 Laurel St., apartment 1, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree threatening.
- Denise J. Vandelft, 48, of 15 Cornwall Ave., Prospect, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and charged with first degree larceny, and illegal use of a credit card.
- Thomas George Barkoski, 51, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 29, and charged with sixth degree larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of credit card, and third degree identity theft.
- Brad A. Dutkiewicz, 25, of 7 Eagle St., Terryville, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 29, and charged with sale of narcotic substances, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Mary A. Farrar, 56, of 40 Sherwood Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 29, and charged with having weapons in a motor vehicle.
- Sarah E. McCahill, 27, of 101 Birge Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 29, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and assault on a victim at least sixty years of age.
- Jesica Stephens, 41, of Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 29, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- John Salvatore Stephens, 34, of 114 South Street Ext., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 29, and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear, third degree larceny, sixth degree larceny, and second degree criminal troving.