‘Showcase of Stars’ auditions, rehearsals coming up

The 15th Annual Holiday Showcase of Stars, “It’s Christmas Time in the City!” will be held Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol.

Auditions and the first rehearsal for the children’s and teen chorus will be Sunday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. at St. Joseph Church Guild Hall, 335 Center St., Bristol.

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing a few lines from any song, even “Happy Birthday!” All children and teens, ages 3 and up, will have places in the chorus. Solos will be determined by the directors.

The first children’s rehearsal will be at 6 p.m. that night.

The first Adult Chorus rehearsal will be on Sunday, Oct. 14.

All proceeds benefit St. Joseph & St. Matthew Schools, but please bring a friend from any school.

Contact Debbie Schurr for information at (860)585-6039 or email debbiedoll24@gmail.com,