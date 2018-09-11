Updates given on Amazon, new road downtown

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

At the Bristol Development Authority’s Aug. 27 meeting, it heard an update regarding Amazon’s delivery station, and the naming of the new road at the Old Centre Mall.

BDA executive director Justin Malley reported Amazon is “going to officially open Wednesday,” Aug. 29, and “no immediate changes to the site plan have been required” as of yet. Amazon will be setting up shop in the 229 Technology Park.

“The way we supported them [Amazon] the most, to date, has been through the employment piece,” said Malley. “Amazon obviously has a huge need for employees, both now and in the future, so we did all that we can to promote that.”

Malley said the BDA has offered other forms assistance to Amazon, such as facilitating a meeting with Mark Thomas, BDA marketing and public relations specialist, reserving a room in the library to hold trainings, and working with someone who owns parking in the 229 Technology Park area.

“That end of Bristol, the southeast corner, is becoming one of our larger employment centers yet we can’t get people there,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu

Zoppo-Sassu said she spoke with the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments, which has a transportation planning division. The COG is going on the city’s behalf to a meeting with the state Department of Transportation, the mayor said.

“They’re proposing that that (the 542 bus route to Bristol Hospital] be expanded so it will go all the way down into our industrial parks and then come back up through Plainville and connect in with the FastTrack route, which is a much better use of state resources,” said Zoppo-Sassu.

Currently, the 542 bus route begins on Brewster Road near Bristol Hospital, and ends on North Main Street, near the McDonalds.

The BDA Downtown Committee reported that they are no longer taking name submissions for the new road in Centre Square. After receiving a couple hundred submissions, the list was paired down to 10 options, and voting on the name will begin soon.

