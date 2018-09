The Bristol Police Department is currently seeking any information on locating Tianna Torres who was last seen on Sept. 11 at about 12:15 p.m. when she walked away from 97 Davis Dr. Torres is described as a Hispanic female, 5’3” tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Torres was last seen wearing a pink hoodie sweatshirt and spandex. Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police (860) 584-3011.

