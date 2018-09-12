Vintage baseball game to be played at Muzzy Oct. 14

On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Bristol Historical Society in collaboration with Team Bristol will be hosting a double header vintage baseball game at Muzzy Field.

Billed as “The 2018 Northeast Historic Baseball All-Star Event,” players from the New England states will compete in two separate games: the first by 1864 rules and the second by those of 1865.

The teams will be dressed in authentic period uniforms and compete with vintage equipment on a playing field without a pitcher’s mound, as was the standard of the day. The score will be posted on a blackboard and

announcements made through a megaphone.

Play will begin at noon and last until approximately 4 p.m. Admission is free and children are welcome.