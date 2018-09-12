Youth nominees sought for Spirit of Community Awards

Now through Nov. 6, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is looking for Connecticut’s top youth volunteers of the year.

Students in grades 5 to 12 are invited to apply for 2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service within the past 12 months. The application is available at http://spirit.prudential.com and www.nassp.org/spirit.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), was created in 1995 to recognize the exemplary volunteer work of middle level and high school students. The awards have been granted annually for the past 23 years on the local, state and national level.