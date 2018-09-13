Bristol man arrested for fight that led to hospitalization of 2 victims

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, at approximately 9 a.m., Southington police arrested Landin Rutledge, 21, of Bristol for his involvement in a fight in a Southington municipal parking lot earlier that day which led to the hospitalization of two victims.

Police were dispatched to the parking lot in the center of Southington at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of a disturbance. The warrant alleges that Rutledge was involved in a dispute two men. During the dispute, Rutledge punched the first man in the head, knocking him unconscious.

According to police, Rutledge “stomped” on the victim’s head while he was laying on the ground. The warrant further alleges that, as this was taking place, an acquaintance of Rutledge punched an acquaintance of the victim in the eye, causing a laceration on the second victim.

Police are actively investigating the identity of Rutledge’s acquaintance, but his identity is not known at this time.

The first victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of serious head injuries. The second victim was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of his laceration.

Rutledge was charged with first degree assault and second degree assault. he was held on a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear at the Bristol court on Sept. 12.