SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

BRISTOL

LOBSTER DINNER. Pick-up times, 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. Take out only. Sponsored by the Columbus Association of Bristol. Dinner includes one quarter-pound lobster, corn, potatoes, and clam chowder. $20 per dinner. 360 King St., Bristol. (860) 589-1379, (860) 690-1516, (860) 305-0399.