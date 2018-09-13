Kids Listings for Sept. 14

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

PLAINVILLE

OUTDOOR SCAVENGER HUNT. 12:15 p.m. At the Empower Leadership Sports and Adventure Center. Modeled on the show “The Amazing Race.” Solve puzzles at each station to reveal the clue for the location of the next station. $31 per person and includes transportation and admission. Meet at the Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Return at 4 p.m. Payment is due at time of registration. (860) 747-5728.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER PHOTO CLUB. Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m. Bristol Senior Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.