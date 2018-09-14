Police blotter for Sept. 14

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Eugene Blowin, 39, of 218 West St., Apt. D2, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 30, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Wesley Brown, 22, of 124 George St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 30, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Dezire Daley, 23, of 115 Nutmeg Ln., Apt. 10, East Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 30, and charged with third degree larceny, second degree identity theft, and criminal impersonation.
- Jonathan Ely, 27 of 56 Ingraham Pl., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 30, and charged with cruelty to animals.
- Sidney Lee Hannah, 24, of 32 Fenwick St., Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 30, and charged with second degree harassment, two counts of criminal violation of a restraining order, and second degree threatening.
- Kristina Johnson, 24, of 135 Shawn Dr., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 30, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and criminal attempt of third degree assault.
- Stephanie Marie Sharp, 35, of 6 Blueberry Lane, Old Saybrook, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 30, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and following too close.
- Luc R. St. Pierre, 42 of 41 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 30, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and second degree failure to appear.
- Juan Carlos Estela, 26, of 285 Shaker Rd., Enfield, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 31, and charged with conspiracy to commit illegal use of credit card, and conspiracy to commit receipt of goods or services obtained illegally.
- Allison Nelson, 33, of 78 Lincoln St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 31, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Douglas Nelson, 27, of 5 Reiman Dr., Cromwell, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 31, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Maryann Trinidad, 42, of 8 Dave St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 31, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to keep route on a curve or hill.
- Glenn H. Valentine, 26, of 7 Highland Cir., Naugatuck, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 31, and charged with first offense possession of less than one-half ounce cannabis-type substance.
- Erin Lee Ballaro, 24, of 505 Emmett St., Apt. B11, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 1, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree reckless endangerment.
- Taylor J. Bekech, 25, of 37 Rollison Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 1, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Xiomara Castro, 25, of 48 Carlson St., second floor, New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 1, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Israel Orona-Serranno, 49, of 83 West St., Apt. A, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 1, and charged with violation of endorsement, injury or risk of injury or impairing the morals of children through child selling, two counts of first degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, criminal violation of a protective order through threatening, third degree assault, third degree strangulation, and violation of a protective order.
- Robert Reyes, 31, of 5 Granada Rd., Apt. 1, Waterbury, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 1, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked.
- Sammy Gonzalez, 40, of 72 Hull St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 2, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, operation while under the influence with a child under 18 as a passenger, first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, failure to have lights lit or devices illuminated, and risk of injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child.
- Brandon Lopez, 22, of 2 Edgewood St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 2, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.
- Jycell Otero, 23, of 97 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 2, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, second degree breach of peace, criminal violation of a protective order, and third degree assault.
- Stephen Robert Stumpf, 50, of 2 Park St., Apt. 2B, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 2, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Colin Bossio, 20, of 39 Kelley St., Apt. 3B, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 3, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Doreen Paternostra, 60, of 333 Homestead Ave., Hartford, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 3, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- James Lee Mulhern, 42, of Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 4, and charged with third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Arthur Petosa, 52, of 147 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 4, and charged with second degree breach of peace, interfering with a 911 call, third degree assault, second degree strangulation, and first degree unlawful restraint.
- Amanda Delvalle, 25, of 189 Pennwood Pl., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 5, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Julio Montalvo, 34, of New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 5, and charged with third degree burglary.
- Chaz T. Shepard, 33, of 162 Ben St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 5, and charged with speeding with the car going 71 mph, engaging police in pursuit, not meeting tinted auto glass requirements, sale of narcotic substance, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Heather Lyn Cole, 48, of 124 Plaza Ave., Apt. 3, Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 6, and charged with second degree giving a false statement, conspiracy to commit second degree giving a false statement, conspiracy to commit second degree falsely reporting an incident, two counts of second degree stalking, and conspiracy to commit second degree harassment.
- Vanessa M. Grandmaison, 32, of 4 Pre Dem Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 6, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and risk of injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child.
- Timothy Edward Harrison, 22, of 8 Lexington St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 6, and charged with disorderly conduct, and second degree violation of conditions of release.
- Britny E. Raymond, 29, of 44 Linden St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 6, and charged with fourth degree larceny.
- Lauren Raymond, 32, of 74 Pinebrook Ter., Apt. 6, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 6, and charged with failure to renew registration.
- Rashaad Spain, 21, of 339 Jackson Ave., Stratford, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 6, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Nicholas Markure, 21, of 138 Haviland St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 7, and charged with littering, and simple trespassing.
- Ernest J. Dessert, 52, of 109 Leon Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 8, and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.
- Delnishia Gray, 33, of 718A Farmington Ave., West Hartford, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 8, and charged with second degree criminal mischief.
- Debra Salvati, 59, of 30 South St. Ext., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 8, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Alexander Dickey, 26, of 135 Shawn Dr., Apt. C5, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 9, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and criminal violation of a protective order.
- Nelson Torres, 49, of 179 Surrey Dr., Apt. 58, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 9, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and speeding.