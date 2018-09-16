Fire report for Sept. 14

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Aug. 24

55 Gaylor St., cooking fire, confined to container.

329 Redstone Hill Rd., power line down.

1149 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

51 Broderick Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

25 Newell Rd., alarm system activaction, no fire- unintentional.

482 Broad St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

756 Lake Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

51 Broderick Rd., alarm system activation.

Aug. 25

Barnes Highway and Lincoln Avenue, combustible, flammable gas, liquid condition, other.

311 Broad St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

127 Vera Rd., lock-out.

502 South St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Wolcott Street and East Road, unauthorized burning.

954 Matthews St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

226 Terryville Rd., accident, potential accident, other.

299 Park St., lock-out.

Perkins Street and Tanglewood Road, dispatched and cancelled en route.

Aug. 26

218 West St., malicious, mischievous false call, other.

822 Lake Ave., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

750 Stevens St., alarm system activation, no fire— unintentional.

200 Blakeslee St., good intent call, other.

212 Mercier Ave., accident, potential accident, other.

Colonial Road, unauthorized burning.

1175 Farmington Ave., system malfunction, other.

651 Jerome Ave., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

332 Queen St., animal rescue.

517 Emmett St., outside rubbish fire, other.

Aug. 27

225 North Main St., lock-out.

51 Broderick Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

387 Brewster Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

1001 Stafford Ave., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

Aug. 28

240 Stafford Ave., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

240 Stafford Ave., detector activation, no fire-unintentional.

185 Newell Ave., lock-out.

71 Vera Rd., system malfunction, other.

366 Village St., building fire.

218 West St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

51 Broderick Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

218 West St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

51 Broderick Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Aug. 29

284 North Main St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

472 Stafford Ave., system malfunction, other.

51 Broaderick Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

Emmett Street and Broderick Road, combustible, flammable gas, liquid condition, other.

102 Park St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

525 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

51 Broderick Rd., false alarm of false call, other.

50 Northmont Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

51 Broderick Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

51 Broderick Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

Aug. 30

41 Elaine Dr., service call, other.

335 Center St, dispatched and cancelled en route.

1053 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Chestnut Street and West Street, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

153 Marconi Ave., outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire.

320 Terryville Rd., emergency medical service, other.

51 Broderick Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

50 Northmont Rd., carbon monoxide incident,

4100 Farmington Ave., natural vegetation, fire, other.

789 Wolcott St., extrication of victims from vehicle.

480 Wolcott St., rescue or EMS standby.

181 North Main St., ring or jewelry removal.

51 Broderick Rd., good intent call, other.

15 Garden Terrace, HazMat release investigation with no hazmat.

789 Wolcott St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

37 Rollinson Rd., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

85 Alexander St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Aug. 31

28 Broadview St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

472 East Rd., sprinkler activation due to malfunction.

171 Laurel St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

140 Brook St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

472 East Rd., sprinkler activation, no fire- unintentional.

110 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

460 Emmett St., lock-out.

66 Garfield Rd., lock-out.

51 Broderick Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Sept. 1

529 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Jerome Avenue and Farmington Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Vernon Street and Pleasant Ave, hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

83 French St., unauthorized burning.

Sept. 2

18 Vincent Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

North Main Street and North Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Jerome Avenue and Farmington Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Jerome Avenue and Farmington Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Maple Street and Judd Street, special outside fire, other.

510 West St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

632 King St., lock-out.

South Street and West Street, no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

Sept 3

284 North Main St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

213 Central St., trash or rubbish fire, contained.

321 Stonecrest Dr., hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

41 Brewster Rd., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Sept. 4

Mellen Street and Riverside Avenue, road freight or transport vehicle fire.

51 Broderick Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

33 Morris Ave., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

83 French St., unauthorized burning.

Sept. 5

240 Park St., lock-out.

443 North Main St., lock-out.

359 Brook St., lock-out.

177 Prospect St., assist police or other governmental agency.

747 Pine St., person in distress, other.

159 Redstone Hill, arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

25 North St., chemical spill or leak.

325 Oakland St., brush or brush-and-grass mixture.

1 Pleasant St., lock-out.

191 West St., biological hazard, confirmed or suspected.

131 North Main St., chemical hazard (no spill or leak).

Sept. 6

475 Broad St., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

510 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

65 Memorial Blvd., HazMat release investigation with no hazmat.

Sept. 7

625 Pine St.

181 North Main St.