Senior Center hosts Meet and Greet for candidates Oct. 3

The Bristol Senior Center, located at 240 Stafford Ave., will host a Meet and Greet for the candidates in this year’s election. The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Bristol Senior Center.

Candidates appearing on the Nov. 6 ballot will be in attendance. All candidates will be allotted three minutes to introduce themselves and make opening remarks. After all candidates have spoken, they will join the attendees in a casual setting. The event is designed for those in the audience to informally mingle with the candidates while enjoying coffee and desserts.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.

Call the Senior Center weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to reserve a seat at (860)584-7895.