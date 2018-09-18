Obituaries: Florence Kozikowski

Florence “Flo” (Thibodeau) Kozikowski, 94, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Stanley Kozikowski, died Saturday September 15, 2018 at the Bristol Hospital with her family at her side after a short illness. Flo was born in Springhill, Nova Scotia, Canada on December 30, 1923 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Barton) Thibodeau. Flo’s family moved to Bristol when she was one year old and she was a lifelong Bristol resident. She worked at the former Muzzy’s Department store, Superior Electric Co., and L&L Pharmacy. Flo and Stanley vacation in Florida for 14 years. Flo was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol where she was an active member of the Golden Agers and was a member of the Ladies Guild where she helped with Bingo for years. Flo was a devoted mother of two daughters, Mary Ann McCarthy and her husband David of Bristol and Kathleen Zegarelli and her husband Joseph of Newton, MA; She is also survived by her loving grandchildren who knew her as Nana, Carrie Patterson and husband Michael, Gerardo Zegarelli and wife Alicia, Michael Zegarelli and wife Samantha; great grandchildren who knew her as Nana Flo, Abigail, Meaghan, and Michael Patterson, and Adaline Zegarelli; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Thibodeau. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 12 noon at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Wednesday between 9:30 and 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Flo’s memory may be made to My Father’s House 39 North Moodus Road, Moodus, CT 06469-1144 or to the Development Fund of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 27 Park Rd., West Hartford, CT 06119. Please visit Flo’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

