Obituaries: Joanna Wagner

Joanna (Pipke) Wagner, 83, of Bristol, widow of George J. Wagner, Jr.,

died on Monday (September 17, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Joanna was

born on January 4, 1935 in New Britain and was a daughter of the late

Arthur and Dorothy (Goodrich) Pipke. A lifelong Bristol resident, she

was a graduate of Bristol High School. Joanna was a longtime

volunteer at Bristol Hospital serving for 25 years. She enjoyed

spending time with her family, reading, and doing word searches.

Joanna is survived by two daughters: Sue Bellefleur of Terryville and

Jean Semrow (and Dan LaCroix) of Plymouth; a brother: Peter Pipke of

Forestville; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Bellefleur (and Christopher

Brooks), Steven Bellefleur (and Cindy Broderick), Shelby Lamoureux-

Piazza (and Joel Piazza), Elizabeth Semrow (and Wayne Ferrari),

Christine Wagner (and Jennifer Reed), Vicky Gangloff (and Nathan

Gangloff), and Robert Wagner, Jr.; three great-grandchildren; and

several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son: Robert

Wagner; a daughter, Diane Lamoureux; sons-in-law: Morel Bellefleur

and Norman Lamoureux; sisters: Phyllis Burligh, and Marjorie Ferro;

and a brother, Walter Pipke. She will be missed by her cat: Kitty. The

family thanks her aides for their wonderful care: Cynthia, Jill, Danielle,

Mary, Sam, and Casey. Funeral services will be held on Friday

(September 21, 2018) at 11 AM at St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran

Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale

Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35

Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Thursday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of

flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Children’s

Medical Center, 282 Washington Street, Hartford CT 06106. Please

visit Joanna’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com