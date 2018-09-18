Obituaries: Joanna Wagner

Joanna (Pipke) Wagner, 83, of Bristol, widow of George J. Wagner, Jr.,
died on Monday (September 17, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Joanna was
born on January 4, 1935 in New Britain and was a daughter of the late
Arthur and Dorothy (Goodrich) Pipke. A lifelong Bristol resident, she
was a graduate of Bristol High School. Joanna was a longtime
volunteer at Bristol Hospital serving for 25 years. She enjoyed
spending time with her family, reading, and doing word searches.
Joanna is survived by two daughters: Sue Bellefleur of Terryville and
Jean Semrow (and Dan LaCroix) of Plymouth; a brother: Peter Pipke of
Forestville; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Bellefleur (and Christopher
Brooks), Steven Bellefleur (and Cindy Broderick), Shelby Lamoureux-
Piazza (and Joel Piazza), Elizabeth Semrow (and Wayne Ferrari),
Christine Wagner (and Jennifer Reed), Vicky Gangloff (and Nathan
Gangloff), and Robert Wagner, Jr.; three great-grandchildren; and
several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son: Robert
Wagner; a daughter, Diane Lamoureux; sons-in-law: Morel Bellefleur
and Norman Lamoureux; sisters: Phyllis Burligh, and Marjorie Ferro;
and a brother, Walter Pipke. She will be missed by her cat: Kitty. The
family thanks her aides for their wonderful care: Cynthia, Jill, Danielle,
Mary, Sam, and Casey. Funeral services will be held on Friday
(September 21, 2018) at 11 AM at St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran
Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale
Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35
Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Thursday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of
flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Children’s
Medical Center, 282 Washington Street, Hartford CT 06106. Please