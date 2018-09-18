Obituaries: Lawrence Muckle

Lawrence Muckle, 60, of Terryville, passed away Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 at Village Green of Bristol.

He was the son of the late Josephine and Edward F Muckle from Terryville. He is survived by his sisters,

Marian Flores and her husband, Pete, Gloria MacLean and her husband Philip, and his brother Edward

Muckle and his wife, Alice. He also has many nieces and nephews.

Larry was an electrical engineer and former employee of Sperry Corp. in Waterbury. He loved to play guitar

and putter around repairing old radios and TVs and all things electrical. Lawrence also loved helping

people.

Funeral services will be held 11AM on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main

St., Terryville. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11AM prior to the service. Burial

will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com