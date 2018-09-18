Obituaries: Mary-Anne Mikulak

Mary-Anne Mikulak, 58, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Saturday,

September 15, 2018.

A lifelong resident, she was born in Bristol on July 6, 1960 the daughter

of the late Stephen and Mary (Niski) Mikulak. Mary-Anne loved

attending Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, enjoyed music and dancing. She

was a long standing member of BARC. She will be missed by her many

friends.

Mary-Anne leaves her Aunt Helen Niski; several cousins including

Patricia Niski, Janice Palin, Marianne Niski, Harold Teller and Gary

Mikulak.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Peck Lane Group Home, especially

nurses Donna Adduci and Libby Lane for their excellent care of Mary-

Anne.

Friends and loved ones are invited to calling hours Thursday, September

20, 2018 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln

Ave., Forestville/Bristol until leaving for a Mass of Christian Burial at

11:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Committal

services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville

Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either BARC,

195 Maltby St., Bristol, 06010 or to St. Stanislaus Church. To leave an

online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit

Mary-Anne’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.