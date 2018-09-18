Obituaries: Mary-Anne Mikulak

Mary-Anne Mikulak, 58, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Saturday,
September 15, 2018.
A lifelong resident, she was born in Bristol on July 6, 1960 the daughter
of the late Stephen and Mary (Niski) Mikulak. Mary-Anne loved
attending Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, enjoyed music and dancing. She
was a long standing member of BARC. She will be missed by her many
friends.
Mary-Anne leaves her Aunt Helen Niski; several cousins including
Patricia Niski, Janice Palin, Marianne Niski, Harold Teller and Gary
Mikulak.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Peck Lane Group Home, especially
nurses Donna Adduci and Libby Lane for their excellent care of Mary-
Anne.
Friends and loved ones are invited to calling hours Thursday, September
20, 2018 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln
Ave., Forestville/Bristol until leaving for a Mass of Christian Burial at
11:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Committal
services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville
Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either BARC,
195 Maltby St., Bristol, 06010 or to St. Stanislaus Church. To leave an
online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit
Mary-Anne’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.