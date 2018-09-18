Obituaries: Norman R. Pelletier, Jr.

Norman R. Pelletier, Jr., “Bunny”, 71, of Bristol, partner of 49 years to Merle
(Jandreau) Pelletier, died Friday (September, 14, 2018) after a lengthy battle with
cancer. He passed peacefully and surrounded by his family.
Born November 15, 1946 in Hartford, CT, son of Katherine (Little) Pelletier and
the late Normand Pelletier Sr. He was the oldest of eight children and raised in
Fort Kent, Maine where he was a star basketball player in high school. After
honorably serving as a U.S. Army transportation specialist in Vietnam, he
returned to Connecticut and became a prominent businessman in the steel
erection and land development industry. His generosity, sensitivity, and love for
nature were tremendous and he was often referred to as a gentle giant. He was an
enduring patriarch who fought many battles bravely until he received Heaven’s
calling.
He was the beloved father of three children; and ‘Pep’ as he was known to his
grandchildren. His five grandchildren were the lights of his life; Ella, Everett and
Elijah Pelletier, Liam and Lucas Blain. He is survived by two sons and two
daughters-in-law, Shaun and Marie Pelletier of Burlington, Rudy and Politimi
Pelletier of Avon; one daughter and son-in-law, Chelsy and Brendan Blain of
Monterey, CA; seven siblings, Gary Pelletier, Paulette Knapp, Lynette Berger,
Suzette Kobzeff, Theodore “Ted” Pelletier, Leslie Serraro, and Mead Pelletier;
two Goddaughters, Tammy Pelletier and Jenna Keegan and many cousins and
friends.
Family and Friends may call on Thursday, September 20th at O’Brien Funeral
Home, Forestville/Bristol, CT from 4-7pm. A service will be held at 7:00 pm. A
celebration of life will be held in Daigle, ME in the Spring. Memorial donations
may be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue,
33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017 or the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook
St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 . To leave an online message of condolence, share a
memory or photo, please visit Norman’s tribute page at www.OBrien-
FuneralHome.com.