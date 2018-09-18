Obituaries: Norman R. Pelletier, Jr.

Norman R. Pelletier, Jr., “Bunny”, 71, of Bristol, partner of 49 years to Merle

(Jandreau) Pelletier, died Friday (September, 14, 2018) after a lengthy battle with

cancer. He passed peacefully and surrounded by his family.

Born November 15, 1946 in Hartford, CT, son of Katherine (Little) Pelletier and

the late Normand Pelletier Sr. He was the oldest of eight children and raised in

Fort Kent, Maine where he was a star basketball player in high school. After

honorably serving as a U.S. Army transportation specialist in Vietnam, he

returned to Connecticut and became a prominent businessman in the steel

erection and land development industry. His generosity, sensitivity, and love for

nature were tremendous and he was often referred to as a gentle giant. He was an

enduring patriarch who fought many battles bravely until he received Heaven’s

calling.

He was the beloved father of three children; and ‘Pep’ as he was known to his

grandchildren. His five grandchildren were the lights of his life; Ella, Everett and

Elijah Pelletier, Liam and Lucas Blain. He is survived by two sons and two

daughters-in-law, Shaun and Marie Pelletier of Burlington, Rudy and Politimi

Pelletier of Avon; one daughter and son-in-law, Chelsy and Brendan Blain of

Monterey, CA; seven siblings, Gary Pelletier, Paulette Knapp, Lynette Berger,

Suzette Kobzeff, Theodore “Ted” Pelletier, Leslie Serraro, and Mead Pelletier;

two Goddaughters, Tammy Pelletier and Jenna Keegan and many cousins and

friends.

Family and Friends may call on Thursday, September 20th at O’Brien Funeral

Home, Forestville/Bristol, CT from 4-7pm. A service will be held at 7:00 pm. A

celebration of life will be held in Daigle, ME in the Spring. Memorial donations

may be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue,

33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017 or the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook

St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 . To leave an online message of condolence, share a

memory or photo, please visit Norman’s tribute page at www.OBrien-

FuneralHome.com.