Senior center hosting health fair Sept. 20

The Bristol Senior Center will hold an Informational Health Fair on Thursday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Senior Center is located at 240 Stafford Ave.

Over 45 vendors representing a variety of agencies that promote physical, mental and emotional health will be on hand to explain their services. The morning will also feature speaker presentations at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m.Flu shots, blood pressure screenings, hearing testing, and blood sugar screenings also will be available.

The event is free and open to the public.

For further information, call the Senior Center weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (860)584-7895.