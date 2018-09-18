Students encouraged to apply for CHET scholarship

Connecticut high school freshmen and seniors are encouraged to apply for the 2018 CHET Advance Scholarship. The program is sponsored by Connecticut State Treasurer Denise L. Nappier, trustee of the Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET).

This year, CHET will again provide awards of up to $2,500 to 200 high school students. Up to 100 high school seniors with a grade point average of 2.0 or above will be eligible for a $2,500 scholarship. In addition, up to 100 freshmen will be awarded an initial $2,000 scholarship, with the opportunity to receive an additional $500 if the student’s family saves $500 in a CHET account by the time the student graduates from high school.

High school seniors and freshmen can apply online at www.chetadvance.com.

Deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 2.