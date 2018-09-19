Kayla Paulette named this year’s Miss Mum

By MIKE CHAIKEN
EDITIONS EDITOR
The Mum Festival is officially underway as a new Miss Mum and her royal court were crowned.
In a pageant held at Chippens Hill Middle School, Kayla Paulette was picked as Miss Mum; Carson Gagne was tapped as Junior Miss Mum; the new Petite Miss Mum is Leah Aparo; a,nd Mini Miss Mum is Gianna Cassin.
Among the categories the girls were judged on were casual wear and on-stage question.
After the pageant, and a bunch of photographs, the new representatives of the Mum Festival spoke about their emotions at the end of the night.
“I feel extremely happy,” said Kayla. “It’s a great end to a great day.” Additionally, Kayla said, “I’m super excited to help Bristol and overall just be a great influence to everybody.”
Carson said she felt “amazing…After four years that I’ve done pageants, I’m so happy.” She added, “I’m looking forward to talking to people and just having a great time.”
Leah Aparo, the new Petite Miss Mum said, “I feel really excited and happy inside… I’m looking forward to being a good role model.”
Gianna Cassin, the new Mini Miss Mum said, “I’m so happy… I’m looking forward to seeing people and stuff and going to new places.”
The awards for the evening were as follows:
Essay Winner:
Sofia Circosta
Miss Hospitality:
Gianna Lacapra
People’s Choice:
Angela Ragaini
Mini 1st Runner Up:
Tesla McCool
Mini Miss Mum 2018:
Gianna Cassin
Petite Miss Mum 2018:
Leah Aparo
Junior 2nd Runner Up:
Sage Cibula
Junior 1st Runner Up:
Allison Aparo
Junior Miss Mum 2018:
Carson Gagne
1st Runner Up Miss Mum:
Jenna Siemiatkoski
Miss Mum 2018:
Kayla Paulette