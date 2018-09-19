Miscellaneous listings, starting Sept. 21

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1956. 3 to 7 p.m. 80th birthday party reunion. Back Nine Tavern, Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. (860) 276-9199, wennberg@gmail.com

PLAINVILLE

‘THE LEISURE SEEKER.’ 1:30 p.m. Film. Chase Auditorium, Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 23

OTHER

SINGLES WINERY VISIT. Held by Singles Social Connections. 2 p.m. Wine tasting for $12. Cellar tour at 4 p.m. for $5. Look for Social Connections sign-on table. Gouveia Vineyards, 1339 Whirlwind Hill Rd., Wallingford. No charge. To reserve, call (860) 582-8229.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

BRISTOL

DESIGNER HANDBAG BINGO. 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets include games, raffles, and light refreshments. Prizes include handbags by Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors, and Dooney and Burke, valued at over $1,250. Proceeds benefit the Bristol Central High School Italian Exchange Program. Bristol Central High School cafeteria, Wolcott Street, Bristol. $30 for five games plus a bonus round. $15 for extra set of cards. ginagallo@bristolk12.org

SEPT. 28, 29

PLAINVILLE

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE. 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday with a $3 admission charge per family. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free admission. Saturday between 2 to 3 p.m., it’s fill-a-bag for $3 for the first bag and $1 for each subsequent bag. DVDs and CDs sold for 50 cents each or three for $1 both days. Donations in good condition may be dropped off during regular business hours. No reference books, encyclopedias, textbooks, computer books, VHS, or cassettes. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

OTHER

BIRTHDAY BASH AS GRADUATES OF CLASS OF 1967 TURN 69. 1 to 5 p.m. For graduates from New Britain and their friends. VFW, Veterans Drive, New Britain. $25 at the door. (860) 997-6641. Susan.Sirotnak@att.net

PLAINVILLE

TAG SALE. 9 to 3 p.m. You may reserve a table for $15. Larger items may be put on front lawn. Rain or shine. American Legion, 7 Race Ave., Plainville. (860) 989-4872.

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

BRISTOL

BRISTOL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953 65TH REUNION. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. RSVP by Sept. 15. (860) 582-9217.

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. 5 p.m. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. George’s Pizza, 9 School St., Unionville. No charge. (860) 582-8229,

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO OKTOBERFEST AT KRUCKER’S RESORT IN POMONA, N.Y. Held by the St. Matthew Ladies Guild. German food, drinks, festivities. $113 per person. Deadline Sept. 10. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

BRISTOL

‘GERMANFEST’ AT WILLIAMS INN. Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Sample authentic cuisine such as smoked pork loin, roast baron of beef, salads, soups, potato pancakes, knockwurst, etc. Visit the Yankee Candle Company. $111 per person. Deadline Sept. 25.

THURSDAY, NOV. 8

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO ‘PHANTOM.’ Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. $105 per person. Deadline is Oct. 8. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

TRIBUTE TO NEIL DIAMOND. Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. At the Twin River Casino, Lincoln, R., Includes luncheon buffet and casino bonus. $91 per person. Deadline Oct. 14.

FRIDAY, NOV. 16

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO NEW YORK CITY. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Lunch at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant. See the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. $200 per person. Deadline for tickets, Oct. 16. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

BRISTOL

‘CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT.’ Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Festival Of Trees, lunch at Chowder Pot, and a visit to the Mark Twain House in Hartford. $105. Deadline Oct. 30. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

BRISTOL

BLUE CHRISTMAS BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Elvis tribute show at the Log Cabin, Holyoke, Mass. Complete luncheon. Visit the Bright Lights Festival at Forest Park, Springfield, Mass. $101 per person. Deadline Nov. 6. (860) 585-1020.

NOW to DEC. 14

BRISTOL

LIBRARY TAI CHI CLASS. 9 a.m. on Fridays. (No class Nov. 23). All levels. Beginners welcome. RSVP for whole session or drop-in for single classes. Courtesy of Bristol Tai Chi Club and Dragon’s Wing Tai Chi and Qigong. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2007.

NOW to SEPT. 30

OTHER

PUERTO RICO- BEFORE AND AFTER MARIA. Opening reception Saturday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Exhibit open Wednesdays, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. An exhibit commemorating Puerto Rico and the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria. Art League of New Britain, 30 Cedar St., New Britain. www.nbmaa.org

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

DROP-IN NEEDLE ARTS. 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring your knitting, crocheting, or other needle art projects to work on as you socialize, share tips, and tricks, learn something new, and enjoy some coffee. Plainville Public Library, conference room, 56 East Main St., Plainville.