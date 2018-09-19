Obituaries: Donald T. Broderick

Donald T. Broderick, 94, of Bristol, widower of Ellen (Ryan) Broderick, died on
Friday (September 14, 2018) at Masonicare in Wallingford. Don was born in
Bristol on March 31, 1924. He was the son of the late Thomas and Mary
(Halloran) Broderick. A lifelong Bristol resident, he graduated from Bristol High
School while serving in the United States Navy during World War II. Donald
participated in and was a survivor of Exercise Tiger- the Allies practice for the
Normandy D-Day invasion that underwent a German attack. After the war ended,
he worked as an electrician and member of the IEBW Local 90 in New Haven
before his retirement. Donald was an IEBW member for over 70 years. Don is
survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: John and Kate Broderick of Norfolk,
VA, and Timothy and Lori Broderick of Middletown; a sister: Eleanor Connelly of
Bristol; six grandsons: Ryan; Matthew; Joseph and wife, Brooke; Daniel; Aaron
and Mark Broderick; a great-granddaughter Allison; and several nieces and
nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Don was predeceased by two
brothers, Francis and Raymond Broderick and a sister Jean Mulpeter. The family
would like to express its gratitude to the excellent caregivers at Masonicare who
were his family for so many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on
Saturday, September 22, 2018, 10 A.M. at St. Gregory Church 235 Maltby St.,
Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery,
Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is
in care of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Veterans of
Foreign War 7 North St, Plainville, CT 06062. Please visit Donald’s memorial web-site
at www.FunkFuneralHome.com