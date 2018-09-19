Obituaries: Donald T. Broderick

Donald T. Broderick, 94, of Bristol, widower of Ellen (Ryan) Broderick, died on

Friday (September 14, 2018) at Masonicare in Wallingford. Don was born in

Bristol on March 31, 1924. He was the son of the late Thomas and Mary

(Halloran) Broderick. A lifelong Bristol resident, he graduated from Bristol High

School while serving in the United States Navy during World War II. Donald

participated in and was a survivor of Exercise Tiger- the Allies practice for the

Normandy D-Day invasion that underwent a German attack. After the war ended,

he worked as an electrician and member of the IEBW Local 90 in New Haven

before his retirement. Donald was an IEBW member for over 70 years. Don is

survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: John and Kate Broderick of Norfolk,

VA, and Timothy and Lori Broderick of Middletown; a sister: Eleanor Connelly of

Bristol; six grandsons: Ryan; Matthew; Joseph and wife, Brooke; Daniel; Aaron

and Mark Broderick; a great-granddaughter Allison; and several nieces and

nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Don was predeceased by two

brothers, Francis and Raymond Broderick and a sister Jean Mulpeter. The family

would like to express its gratitude to the excellent caregivers at Masonicare who

were his family for so many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on

Saturday, September 22, 2018, 10 A.M. at St. Gregory Church 235 Maltby St.,

Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery,

Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is

in care of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Veterans of

Foreign War 7 North St, Plainville, CT 06062. Please visit Donald’s memorial web-site

