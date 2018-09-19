Obituaries: Marilyn Ruth Watson

Marilyn Ruth Watson, 62, of Bristol, beloved soul mate of 46 years to English Jones, died Sunday September 16, 2018 at the Bristol Hospital with her family at her side. Marilyn was born in New Britain on July 24, 1956 and was a daughter of the late Rufus Sr. and Bessie (Webb) Watson.

Marilyn attended Palaski High School in New Britain and was very athletic, being part of the basketball and track team. Marilyn was also a model in her younger years.

In addition to English, Marilyn is survived by her two sons: English, Jeffrey Watson both of New Britain; her daughter: Twanda Haugabook-Watson of Bristol; many grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her three brothers: James Parnham Jr., Bruce Watson, Rufus Watson Jr.; and her sister: Theloa Owens-Watson.

Services for Marilyn will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, will be assisting the family.

Please visit Marilyn’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com