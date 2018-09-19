Obituaries: Ronald E. Franks

Ronald E. Franks, 74, of Plymouth, husband of Christine (Makara) Franks passed away suddenly on Saturday

September 15, 2018 at his home.

Ronald was born August 15, 1944 in New London, CT, son of the late Edward and Josephine (Toscano) Franks. He

was U.S. Navy veteran. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Stanley Works, New Britain. Ron loved to

garden, home brewing, the Patriots and being outdoors.

In addition to his wife, Christine, he is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Scott Sulkazi of Bristol,

Crystal and Frank Iuliano of Wallingford; his grandchildren, Brittany and Brandon Sulkazi, Logan and Ethan Deveau

and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, David.

A celebration of life will be held Friday at the Bridge Community Church (Bristol Baptist Church), 43 School St.,

Bristol from 5 – 7PM. Scott Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

