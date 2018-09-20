Champions of civic pride to be topic at Manross Sept. 27

Contemporaries and Bristol natives, Seymour and Holcombe were two of the greatest and most visionary champions for historic preservation and state and local history Connecticut ever had.

Seymour (1859-1941) was a Progressive Era visionary who advocated for Connecticut’s cultural and physical environment. Holcombe was a preservationist, activist, collector, museum-maker, civic visionary, and advocate for Connecticut State pride.

Bill Hosley’s presentation at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. will show how their stories provide a distant mirror to show how to rekindle civic attachment and state pride. Hosley is a cultural resource development and marketing consultant, social media expert, historian, writer, and photographer. Hosley has studied, lectured and advised museums and heritage destinations around the country. He has also served as a content specialist for PBS, BBC and CPTV film documentaries.

Register in advance by calling (860)584-7790. Refreshments are funded by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. The program is free.