Motorcycle crash on Mountain Rd. early Thursday

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident early Thursday morning.

Bristol police reported that on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 7:37 a.m., they received the report of a one-vehicle—motorcycle– crash on Mountain Road.

Police said the operator of the motorcycle appeared to have serious injuries and was transported to Bristol Hospital. He was then transported to a St. Francis Hospital via LifeStar.

Police said the Bristol Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and took over the investigation of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Brian Bonati at (860)584-3017, extension 3204.