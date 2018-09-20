Mum Festival will be chock full of vendors

The Mum Festival Committee, in keeping with this year’s theme of “Fall in Love With Bristol”, announced the festival will feature a variety of vendors for attendees to enjoy.

This year’s Festival runs from Sept. 20 to 23 and admission and parking are free.

“We’ve had a great response from vendors once again this year, said Andy Adams, Mum Festival vendor chair in a press release. “There is truly something for everyone and we welcome the community to come down and enjoy all the offerings. We’ve even added a handmade artisan section this year to the festival.”

When it come to the variety of vendors this year’s Mum Festival will feature a line up of 26 food trucks and booths. Menus will consist of a wide variety of choices. Food vendors will be offering seafood, BBQ, gourmet sliders, loaded baked potatoes, bread bowls filled with chowders, gourmet cupcakes, frozen drinks served in pineapples, fried Oreos, chili, Caribbean, Mediterranean and Greek options, macaroni and cheese varieties and more.

Festival attendees will also be able to stroll through 125 vendors made up of community organizations, businesses, artists, retail and artisan crafters. Handcrafted soy candles, jewelry and pottery, artwork, home decor, children’s toys, baked goods, wood products, soaps, lotions, caricatures, wreaths, wands and many more items that will be available to purchase.

Over the course of the weekend the festival will also feature a carnival with amusement rides, children’s programming, a petting zoo, pony rides, touch-a-vehicle, horse and carriage rides, an art and jazz gala, a beer and wine garden, all-day live music and entertainment, a car show, a Harley bike show, Fireworks on Friday night, the famous traditional Mum parade on Sunday and more.

“We are so excited that Mum Festival Weekend is finally here, and we can’t wait to see everyone” said Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival chairman in a press release. “The Mum Festival has been a part of Bristol History for almost six decades and the all-volunteer Mum Festival Committee has truly put together a very a special event that truly showcases the best that Bristol has to offer.”

A full, detailed scheduled of the Mum Festival is available on the festival website at https://bristolmumfestival.com/festival-events/

Also look in this week’s Bristol Observer for a special Mum Festival insert.