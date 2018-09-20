Who gets to a Kiss A Pig?

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center located at 1 Pleasant St. in Bristol is hosting its 4th annual Kiss- A-Pig Contest.

Enthusiastic professionals from the greater Bristol community have volunteered to support Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center by

soliciting votes, in the form of monetary donations, in an effort to raise funds for Imagine Nation’s education programs for children.

The candidate who raises the most money earns the chance to pucker up to Daisy the famous Pot-Bellied Pig. The friendly competition will continue up until the final hour on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. when one lucky winner gets to smooch Daisy in front of a cheering crowd at Imagine Nation, all in support of early childhood education.

This year’s Kiss A Pig candidates include:

Dr. Charles Bencivengo & Dr. Wing Ko- whose dental practice is located on Pleasant Street in Bristol;

Richard Caruso and Mike Preleski- representing Tracy-Driscoll Insurance and Financial Services;

Jason Fields- representing the Bristol Exchange Club;

Laura Lagace- owner of Dream Makers Design Studio in Plainville,

Jay Maia- Cambridge Park Clubhouse Director with the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center;

Joe Pieksza- Office Managing Partner at Crowe; Jay Porrini- owner of Liberty Recycling in Bristol;

and Steve Merchant and Mike Ferrucci of Ray’s CARSTAR Auto Body in Bristol.

Vote online www.imaginenation.org/kiss-a-pig-contest, in person at Imagine Nation, or pick up a ballot from a contestant!

For more information on how to support your favorite candidate and support Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, a division of the Boys & Girls Club and Family Center of Bristol, contact Doreen Stickney, at (860) 540-3160.