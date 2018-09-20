Witch’s Dungeon opens for season Sept. 28

The Witch’s Dungeon returns for another spooky season starting Sept. 28—accompanied by a few boos.

The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum, now housed at the Bristol Historical Society at 98 Summer St., Bristol, is over 50 years old. It is considered the longest running classic horror attraction.

Cortlandt Hull, the founder and brains behind the attraction, said in an email, “(There) are a number of new additions as to movie props and memorabilia.”

Added to the expanded collection at the society, Hull said, there is now a white gold Dracula Ring (on display)– one of two – the other was worn by Christopher Lee in his British Dracula films; an original makeup for George C. Scott in ‘Beauty & The Beast’ on the ‘Hallmark Hall Of Fame,’ and the early prototype headpiece of the ‘Creature From The Black Lagoon, plus much more.”

Hull said, “The museum features over 20 accurate life size figures of the vintage movie monsters brought to life by Vincent Price, Boris Karloff,

Lon Chaney, Bela Lugosi and others.

Hull created the exhibit at age 13 “as a tribute to the actors and makeup artists that gave us the classic movie monsters,” said a press release from Witch’s Dungeon.

For the exhibit at the Historical Society, guests are guided through a 20 minute tour by “by other-worldly costumed hosts, giving you insights to the films, makeup artists and the actors. as well as special voice recordings by Vincent Price, John Agar, Mark Hamill, and June Foray.”

After the tour, guests can watch vintage silent movie thrillers shown on film until closing at 10 p.m. in our auditorium.

“Also featured before the tour, are displays of rare original movie props and makeup appliances by Oscar & Emmy winning makeup artists John Chambers, Dick Smith, and others, actually used in films. A great family event, and for movie buffs or film students as well,” said the press release.

Witch’s Dungeon is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Sept. 28 to Oct. 28, as well as Halloween, Oct. 31.

Admission is a $6 donaton. Children must be 6 or older accompanied by an adult. No video or photography is allowed during tour.

Some of the exhibits at Witch’s Dungeon.