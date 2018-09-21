Obituaries: Francine Marie Carey

Francine Marie (Dunham) Carey, 80, of Bristol, widow of Frederick J. Carey, died
on Thursday (September 20, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Francine was born in
Queens, NY on October 11, 1937 and was a daughter of the late Earen and
Catherine (Seuffert) Dunham. A longtime Bristol resident, Francine enjoyed
baking, playing cards, volunteering, and spending time with her family. Francine is
survived by a son and daughter-in-law: John and Janet Carey of Bristol; two
daughters and a son-in-law: Kathleen “Kitty” Virello of Swansea, SC, and Elizabeth
“Beth” and Brian Kilduff of New Hartford; four siblings: Kenneth Dunham, Helen
Gerrity, Abby Bonneville, and David Dunham; 11 grandchildren, Sherri, Jennifer,
Scott, Bryan, Brandi, Kimberly, Jessica, Michael, Kelly, Amber, and Johnny; and
many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by two
daughters: Linda J. Brellis and Marlene J. Cox and, two sisters: Susan Torres and
Catherine Retkowski, grandson, Andrew Brellis, great-grandson, Alexander
Fournier, and a son-in-law: Rick Virello. The family sincerely thanks the staff at
Ingraham Manor for their wonderful care over the years. Relatives and friends may
call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday (September
26, 2018) between 10 AM and 11 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Burial will
follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Please visit Francine’s memorial web-site at