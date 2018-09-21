Obituaries: Francine Marie Carey

Francine Marie (Dunham) Carey, 80, of Bristol, widow of Frederick J. Carey, died

on Thursday (September 20, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Francine was born in

Queens, NY on October 11, 1937 and was a daughter of the late Earen and

Catherine (Seuffert) Dunham. A longtime Bristol resident, Francine enjoyed

baking, playing cards, volunteering, and spending time with her family. Francine is

survived by a son and daughter-in-law: John and Janet Carey of Bristol; two

daughters and a son-in-law: Kathleen “Kitty” Virello of Swansea, SC, and Elizabeth

“Beth” and Brian Kilduff of New Hartford; four siblings: Kenneth Dunham, Helen

Gerrity, Abby Bonneville, and David Dunham; 11 grandchildren, Sherri, Jennifer,

Scott, Bryan, Brandi, Kimberly, Jessica, Michael, Kelly, Amber, and Johnny; and

many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by two

daughters: Linda J. Brellis and Marlene J. Cox and, two sisters: Susan Torres and

Catherine Retkowski, grandson, Andrew Brellis, great-grandson, Alexander

Fournier, and a son-in-law: Rick Virello. The family sincerely thanks the staff at

Ingraham Manor for their wonderful care over the years. Relatives and friends may

call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday (September

26, 2018) between 10 AM and 11 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Burial will

follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Please visit Francine’s memorial web-site at

www.FunkFuneralHome.com.