Police blotter for Sept. 21

Bristol Police reported the following arrests:
- Joseph Nicholas Coppola, 41, of 33 Forest St., Naugatuck, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 10, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, theft of a number plate or insert, and not having insurance.
- Donald Drouin, 44, of 171 Maple St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 10, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Andrea Rae Fleming, 50, of 64 Hawthorne St., Apt. U3, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 10, and charged with first degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace.
- Gina Jamele, 32, of 198 Bristol St., Thomaston, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 10, and charged with disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.
- Eri Maurice Morin, 28, of 83 Lawndale Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 10, and charged with credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, receipt of goods or services obtained illegally, third degree identity theft, and third degree forgery.
- Jonathan Nemrod Oushan, 32, of 11 Eastside Ter., Wallingford, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 10, and charged with first degree failure to appear, and two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Anthony Peter Troisi, 58, of 20 Wanda Dr., Forestville, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 10, and charged with disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.
- Joshua H. Daniels, 28, of 17 Earl St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and charged with violation of probation.
- Marimar Larkin, 21, of 140 North St., Apt. 2F, New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, criminal violation of a protective order via threatening, and criminal violation of a restraining order.
- Endder Ortiz-Hernandez, 22, of 145 Shawn Dr., Apt. D7, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, and second degree reckless endangerment.
- Matthew Pardo, 49, of 17 Putnam St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and charged with third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, third degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit third degree larceny.
- Gabriel Rivera, 21, of 35 Ruth St., Apt. 50, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, criminal attempt to interfere with a 911 call, third degree assault, and second degree strangulation.
- Kevin Kology, 33, of 13 Williams St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 12, and charged with two counts of assault on a peace, fire, or EMS officer, and two counts of second degree breach of peace.
- Amanda Amy Rotondo, 18, of 25 Bagley Rd., Southington, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 12, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Christopher M. Santell, 32, of 155 Shawn Dr., Apt. 9, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 12, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.
- Karina Duncan, 22, of 338 Emmett St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 13, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Santos Ray Gonzalez, 21, of 785 Terryville Ar., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 14, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Sabrina L. Otero, 23, of 495 S Curtis St., Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 14, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Naquan Warren, 34, of Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 14, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.
- Heather M. Brayton, 38, of 421 Emmett St., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 15, and charged with not having a rabies vaccination for a dog or cat, failure to license a dog, and allowing a dog to roam.
- Raymond A. Meng, 31, of 502 South St., Apt. A6, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 15, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Brian Scoville, 45, of 99 Edward Ave., Watertown, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 15, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- James Stanish-Schwarzkopf, 25, of 13 Porter Rd., Wolcott, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 15, and charged with creating a public disturbance, and for violating a town ordinance.
- Nykole April Gonzalez, 32, of 163 School St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 16, and charged with disorderly conduct, and second degree threatening.
- Dignalee Jorge, 29, of 80 N Pond St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 16, and charged with failure to license a dog, and animal nuisance.
- Steven Ortega, 42, of 139 Cherry Hill Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 16, and charged with third degree criminal mischief.
- Robert Pudney, 66, of 255 Burgundy Hill Ln., Middletown, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 16, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Jonathan A. Shaw, 33, of 287 South St., Plymouth, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 16, and charged with second degree failure to appear, third degree larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, and simple trespassing.