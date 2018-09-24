Mum Parade winners announced

BRISTOL — The 57th Annual Bristol Mum Parade award winners were announced after the parade this past Sunday.

More than 100 schools, churches, veterans’ organizations, scout groups, businesses, bands, civic clubs and more. Parade awards presented include the Hometown Hero award, selected by 2018 Hometown Hero Ed Pelkey; awards judged and selected by the mayor and organizers of the festival and the parade; one for the “Best Use” of festival theme “Fall In Love With Bristol;” and of course, one for Best Live Flowers, a nod to the festival’s origins celebrating the city’s chrysanthemum harvest.

“It was a wonderful day,” said Parade Chairperson Dianna Tack in a press release. “We are so appreciative of all our participants, and all the spectators along the route. It’s really a very special day in Bristol.”

Awards presented for marching units that performed along the parade route include the Robert Bailey Best Overall award, presented this year to a Mum Festival Parade newcomer, the Woodland String Band, one of the original Mummers bands from Philadelphia. The Best Overall award has been given since 2013 in memory of longtime parade volunteer Bob Bailey to the marching unit which garners the best overall scores in the parade as judged by a panel of professional parade judges.

MARCHING AWARDS

Best Overall Award, Given in Memory of Robert Bailey: Woodland String Band, Philadelphia, Pa.

First Place, High School Band: Torrington High School

Second Place, High School Band: Terryville High School

Third Place, High School Band: Bristol Eastern High School

First Place, Senior Music: Woodland String Band

First Place, Non Musical: Bristol Future Champions Gymnastics

Second Place, Non Musical: Rivera & Hughes Southend Cheerleaders

First Place, Dance Group: Get Up & Dance

Second Place, Dance Group: The Dance Experience

Third Place, Dance Group: Dance Arts Centre

FLOAT AWARDS

Mum Festival Chairperson’s Award: Hillside Community Church

Hometown Hero’s Choice Award: Edgewood School

Mayor’s Award: Wojtusik’s Nursery

Best Business Entry: Wojtusik’s Nursery

Second Place, Best Business: Home Depot

First Place, Best Youth: Immanuel Lutheran Church and School

Second Place, Best Youth: Edgewood School

Third Place, Best Youth: South Side School

Fourth Place, Best Youth: Bristol Lacrosse

Parade Chairperson Award, Best Use of Festival Theme (“Fall In Love With

Bristol”): West Bristol School

Best Live Flowers: Jillybean’s Farmstand

First Place, Best Community: Bridge Community Church

Second Place, Best Community: Hillside Community Church

For more information about the festival, visit bristolmumfestival.com.