Obituaries: David Graham Pye

David Graham Pye, 79, of Terryville, CT, died on Sunday, September 22, at the Midstate Medical Center in Meriden, CT. He graduated from Levittown Memorial High School and studied business at C.W. Post and Niagara University. As a young entrepreneur, David started several small businesses and franchises. Later, he went to work as a stockbroker at Merrill Lynch in Fairfield, CT, where he enjoyed a successful 25 year career before retiring to Terryville. For many years, David worked tirelessly though Alcoholics Anonymous to help others on their path to sobriety. He was a proud, steadfast member of the Bristol Recovery Club. He loved his Giants and Fox News. He adored his cats and always had several sharing his home with him. David enjoyed sailing on the Long Island Sound and living on the shore where he could look out on the busy water of the Black Rock Harbor. David’s greatest joy was spending time with his friends and family, especially his five grandchildren. David is survived by his siblings, Kathy Heffernan, Barbara Pye-Tia (Willie), and John Pye, children Jennifer Pye Gebbie (James) and Christopher Pye (Keelin), grandchildren Julia, Jessa, Ian, Campbell, and Christopher, as well as many beloved cousins and nieces. Visitation will be at the DuPont Funeral Home in Bristol, CT on Thursday, September 27 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at St. Ann’s Church in Bristol on Friday, September 28, at 10:00. Donations may be made in David’s name to the Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. The Pye family invites you to send a condolence message in David’s guest book at www.dupontfuneralhome.com

