Obituaries: Frank J. Mancini

Frank “Frankie” J. Mancini, 58, of Bristol, beloved husband of Mary Ellen

(Crotty) Mancini, passed on Friday (September 21, 2018). Frank was born on July

2, 1960 in Southington and was a son of Jack S. Mancini, Sr., and the late

Giovanna (D’Aresta) Mancini. A lifelong Bristol resident, he attended Bristol

Central High School and went to work for Pratt & Whitney in Middletown where

he was an NDT/X-Ray technician before retiring. He enjoyed cooking,

aviation, horse racing, astronomy, attending tag sales to add to his cookie jar

collection, and he loved his cats, Daisy and Zipper. Family was everything to

Frank and he especially loved his nieces and nephews. In addition to his father

and his loving wife, Frank is survived by a sister: Donna Luzi and her husband,

Armand Luzi, Jr. of Southbury; three brothers: Jack Mancini, Jr., David Mancini,

and Domenic Mancini and wife, Trish, all of Bristol; and several nieces and

nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial for Frank will be celebrated on Thursday

(September 27, 2018) at 11 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at

Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Thursday between 9:30 AM and

10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the

Connecticut Cat Connection, 40 Stevens Mill Rd., Windsor, CT 06095

(www.ctcatconnection.org). Please visit Frank’s memorial web-site

at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.