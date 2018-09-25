Obituaries: Joseph Harold St. Amant

Joseph Harold St. Amant, 80, of Bristol, passed away surrounded by the love of

his family, Wednesday morning, September 19, 2018. He was the husband of

Dorothea “Jean” St. Amant.

Joe was born in Madawaska, ME on December 13, 1937 the son of the late

Uldric and Simone (Daigle) St. Amand. He was a firefighter for Pratt & Whitney

and drove the crash truck for Bradley International Airport for 25 years. He

enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, playing the violin, photography and spending

quality time with family and friends at his second home in upstate New York.

Besides his wife, Joe is survived by his daughter Michelle St. Amand of Bristol;

son, Joseph St. Amand of Ft. Worth, TX; grandson Joseph C. St. Amand

(Christine) of Plymouth, granddaughter Ashley St. Amand of Bristol and sisters

Phyllis Nedorostek and Charlene Gresh (Herb) both of Burlington.

Friends and loved ones are invited to calling hours on Saturday, September 22,

2018 between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave.,

Forestville/Bristol. A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a

later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s

choice. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo,

please visit Joe’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.