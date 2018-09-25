Obituaries: Virginia M. Bunn

Virginia M. (Maguire) Bunn, 82, of Bristol, beloved wife of Charles N. Bunn, died on

Saturday (September 22, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Virginia was born in Milo, ME on

December 23, 1935 and was a daughter of the late Dwight “Mickey” Maguire and

Glennis (Stanchfield) Maguire. She was raised in Milo, ME before moving to Bristol

where she graduated class Salutatorian from Bristol High School. She went to work as a

secretary at New Departure, Barnes Group, Connecticut Public Television, and was

retired from Newington Children’s Hospital. She was an avid fan of the UCONN

Huskies Women’s Basketball team, was a dog lover and a voracious reader. A member

of the Congregational Church of Burlington, she was formerly a member of the First

Congregational Church of Bristol where she was the first female moderator. In addition

to her husband of 63 years, Virginia is survived by three daughters: Susan Bunn of

Bristol, Melissa Balsam and husband, Richard, of Austin, TX, and Katie Bunn and Frank

Brooks of Plainville; her two beloved grandchildren: Jake and Grace Balsam; several

nieces and nephews, and her dogs: Barkley and Dante. She was predeceased by her

younger brother: Michael Maguire. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (September

29, 2018) at 12 Noon at the Congregational Church of Burlington, 268 Spielman