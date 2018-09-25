Obituaries: Virginia M. Bunn

Virginia M. (Maguire) Bunn, 82, of Bristol, beloved wife of Charles N. Bunn, died on
Saturday (September 22, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Virginia was born in Milo, ME on
December 23, 1935 and was a daughter of the late Dwight “Mickey” Maguire and
Glennis (Stanchfield) Maguire. She was raised in Milo, ME before moving to Bristol
where she graduated class Salutatorian from Bristol High School. She went to work as a
secretary at New Departure, Barnes Group, Connecticut Public Television, and was
retired from Newington Children’s Hospital. She was an avid fan of the UCONN
Huskies Women’s Basketball team, was a dog lover and a voracious reader. A member
of the Congregational Church of Burlington, she was formerly a member of the First
Congregational Church of Bristol where she was the first female moderator. In addition
to her husband of 63 years, Virginia is survived by three daughters: Susan Bunn of
Bristol, Melissa Balsam and husband, Richard, of Austin, TX, and Katie Bunn and Frank
Brooks of Plainville; her two beloved grandchildren: Jake and Grace Balsam; several
nieces and nephews, and her dogs: Barkley and Dante. She was predeceased by her
younger brother: Michael Maguire. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (September
29, 2018) at 12 Noon at the Congregational Church of Burlington, 268 Spielman