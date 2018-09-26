Dining listings, starting Sept. 28

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

PLAINVILLE

EVENING OF GOOD FOOD AND GOOD COMPANY. Sponsored by the Plainville Democratic Town Committee. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Family friendly event. Pasta dinner. Guest speakers. Nuchie’s Restaurant, Central Street, Bristol. Proceeds benefit the Democratic Town Committee. www.PlainvilleDemocrats.com, (860) 803-6741. plainvilledemocrats@gmail.com

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

PLAINVILLE

ROAST PORK DINNER. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Roast pork with fresh potatoes, vegetables, breads, and beverage. Homemade apple crisp for dessert. Silent gift basket as well. Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. $13 for adults, $6 for children, 4 and under are free. (860) 747-2328.

SUNDAY, OCT. 7

BRISTOL

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 35 FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to noon. Menu: eggs, omelet, scrambled eggs, sausages, ham, home fries, pancakes, fruit cocktail, bread, butter, orange juice, coffee, tea, milk. Knights of Columbus, 360 King St., Bristol. $8 per person. Free for children 6 and under. (860) 690-1516. Tickets at the door.