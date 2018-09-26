Kids listings, starting Sept. 28

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

BRISTOL

READ TO THE DOGS. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Children can practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a dog. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6.

PLAINVILLE

IMAGINE NATION LOVES PLAINVILLE. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Plainville families are invited to visit with free admission. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. Proof of residency required. www.imaginenation.org, (860) 314-1400.

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

PLAINVILLE

COLLEGE FINANCIAL AID NIGHT. 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Sandra Vitale, director of financial aid at Tunxis Community College. Plainville High School auditorium, 47 Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville.

OCT. 2-30

BRISTOL

FIREHOUSE FRIENDS CLUB. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays in October. For preschoolers. Firehouse tales and safety tips. Different topic each week. Age appropriate craft. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $6 for adults, $5.50 for seniors. $3.50 for children ages 4 to 14. $2, for children, age 1 to 3. www.thecarouselmuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

PLAINVILLE

KINDNESS CLUB. 6:30 p.m. Children and teens ages 8 plus will be putting together activity booklets for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. Snacks will be served. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. www.Plainvillelibrary.org. (860) 793-1450.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

YOUTH GROUPS FOR 6TH to 12TH GRADE. 6 to 7:30 p.m. September to May. Active youth groups meet weekly for games, special events, volunteer opportunities and group discussions about faith, family, and real-life issues facing teens. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 402-7555.