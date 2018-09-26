Music listings, starting Sept. 28

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

BRISTOL

LIBRARY COFFEE HOUSE: BRITISH INVASION MUSIC. 6:30 p.m. Music of The Beatles, The Troggs, The Hollies, Cream, The Animals, more. Performed by Jonathan Chatfield and the Sixties Invasion Band. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787 ext. 3.

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

OTHER

SPIRIT SHAKER. 20th anniversary of Cook’s Café, 203 Church St., Naugatuck.

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

SOUTHINGTON

SPIRIT SHAKER. Blackstone Irish Pub, 1678 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Milldale