Obituaries: Catherine L. Valukevich

Catherine L. (Anderson) Valukevich, 77, of Wolcott, beloved wife of the late Albert M. Valukevich, passed away on Tuesday (September 25, 2018). Catherine was born on October 4, 1940 in Waterbury and was a daughter of the late John and Alice (Holdridge) Anderson.

Catherine loved spending time with her family. She also loved music, nature and animals, for which she had a lifelong devotion to. Her two cats were very special to her in these recent years and brought her much happiness.

Catherine is survived by a son: A. Thomas Valukevich and his wife, Lisa, of Florida; her daughter: Darlene Zawadzkas and her husband, Walter, of Ohio; her sister: Alice (Babe) Raynor of Wolcott; two grandchildren: Westley Valukevich and Adam Zawadzkas both of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Catherine is predeceased by her four brothers: Waldon, Roy, Arnold and Floyd Anderson; and her sister: Doris Millard.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT will be assisting Catherine’s family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (A.R.F.), 366 Main Street, Terryville, CT 06786.

