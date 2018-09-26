Obituaries: William P. Cumiskey, Jr.

William P. Cumiskey Jr., 74, of Terryville, husband of Judith (Miller) Cumiskey passed away Tuesday September 25,

2018 at home.

Bill was born August 16, 1944 in Worcester, MA, son of the late William P. Cumiskey Sr. and Jacqueline (Parenteau)

Cumiskey. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Wilson Furniture of Wallingford. He was a member of First

Congregational Church of Plymouth. He loved music and played the tambourine. He loved horses and going to the

track and was an avid Red Sox fan.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bill & Clarisa Cumiskey of Bethel; his daughter,

Katie Cumiskey of Selden, NY; his brother, John Cumiskey of Wallingford; his sister, Susan Gunter of Ft. Lauderdale,

FL, several nieces and nephews and his constant companion, his dog, Julien.

A memorial service will be held 2PM on Sunday at the First Congregational Church of Plymouth. Burial will be in

Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the church Sunday from 1 to 2PM. Scott Funeral

Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church Organ Fund, 10 Park

St., Plymouth, CT 06782 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

