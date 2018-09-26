Performance listings, starting Sept. 28

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

BRISTOL

CHILDREN AUDITIONS AND REHEARSALS BEGIN FOR 15TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOWCASE OF STARS. 5 p.m. Come prepared to sing a few lines from any song, even “Happy Birthday.” All children and teens, ages 3 and up, will have places in the chorus. Solos to be determined by the directors. Children’s rehearsal will begin at 6 p.m. St. Joseph Church Guild Hall, 335 Center St., Bristol.

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

BRISTOL

ADULT REHEARSALS BEGIN FOR 15TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOWCASE OF STARS. 6 p.m. St. Joseph Church Guild Hall, 335 Center St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

BRISTOL

THE 15TH ANNUAL SHOWCASE OF STARS. 7 p.m. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol.