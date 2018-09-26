Senior listings, starting Sept. 28

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

BRISTOL

CANDIDATE MEET AND GREET. 1:30 p.m. Candidates appearing on the Nov. 6 ballot will be in attendance. Candidates will be allotted three minutes to introduce themselves and make opening remarks. After, they will join attendees in a casual setting. Sponsored by the Friends of the Bristol Senior Center. Free and open to the public. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Seating is limited. RSVP. (860) 584-7895.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER PHOTO CLUB. Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m. Bristol Senior Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.