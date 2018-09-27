Boys and Girls Club hold its Humanitarian Dinner Oct. 11

The Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center will hold its 34th annual Humanitarian Dinner on Thursday Oct. 11.

The awards this year are:

Special Service Award: CompuMail

Lifetime Achievement Award: Wallace Barnes

Humanitarian Award: Scott Fournier and Tim and Mary Walsh.

Oliver Gaudreau Award: Carlos Soto

PLUS Award: Carmelita Valerio and Lovey Pitaro

The dinner will be held Thursday, Oct. 11 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 4 Century Drive, Bristol. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a cocktail reception. At 6 p.m., there will be the program and dinner. Cost is $60 per person for this dressy casual affair.

For tickets, contact Sarah Lucian at sarah.lucian@bbgc.org, (860) 540-3142, or purchase online www.bbgc.org/humanitarian-dinner