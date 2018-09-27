Five more weeks left for downtown Farmers Market

There are only five more Saturdays for residents to enjoy plants, coffee, fresh produce, eggs, cheeses, meats, baked goods, jerky, oat bars, and organic soap products from the downtown Bristol Farmers Market.

“Attendance has been great throughout the summer,” said Mayor Ellen

Zoppo-Sassu in a press release.

Vendors including Better Baking by Beth, Gresczyk Farms, KAL Company Handcrafted Oat Bars, Nature View Farms, Ridge Runner Soap Co, Twin Pines Farms, Café Real, West Side Jerky, Mrs. Mumblebee Flowers, and Kathleen’s

Garden.

“After a couple of weeks not at the Market, we are excited to have Café Real back as a vendor,” stated Justin Malley, economic development director in the press release. “He is in the process of opening a place in the West End on School Street, and has been growing his customer base here at the market. We have had some cranky people looking for their Columbian coffee on Saturdays, and they will be happy to see him return.”

On Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Bristol Public Works Department will feature “Touch a Truck” for children of all ages to get up close to a dump truck with a snowplow, a front-end pay loader and a Vactor Truck, as well as a Water Department vehicle and a Fire Truck.

The featured non-profit this week will be Operation P.E.A.C.C.E. Robotics FIRST team #3461, who will be at the Farmers Market with their open house flyers, their robot, and maybe a few aliens for sale.

In addition to the Public Works department presence, the Fire Department is sending a truck and promoting their free smoke detector installation program to residents, the Bristol Water Department will also have a free water booth.

The mayor and members of the City Council also will staff the city information booth and are available to citizens who may have concerns and questions but can’t get to City Hall during normal business office hours.

Musical entertainment will be classical flutist, Tracy Norkun, who plays everything from Bach to the Beatles.