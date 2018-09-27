Youth cabinet resumes Oct. 9

The Mayor’s Youth Cabinet resumes in October and the members will take a field trip to the Bristol Police Department to see some of the inner workings of the Police Department’s various divisions on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Youth members and parents should meet in the police department front lobby no later 5:30 p.m.

Parking is available on the street and across the street in the former Centre Mall parking area. Pick up is in the lobby at 6:45 p.m.

Bristol young people, ages 10 to 18, are invited to be part of the Mayor’s Youth Cabinet.

The purpose is to connect young people with their government and also allow them to have input on issues that affect them. The meetings are held each month before the City Council meeting. There are different topics each month, and some guest speakers.

The meetings are 45 minutes in length, and members can opt to stay for a part of the City Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. This is not a series. Young people are free to attend any or all as their schedules allow.

As with all Youth Cabinet events, please RSVP so all participants can be accommodated.

Nutmeg TV will be taping the Youth Cabinet and airing episodes on their public access station. Participants will be asked to haveparent/guardians sign waivers clearing them to be part of the television production. Copies of the releases and RSVPs can be requested in advance by calling the Mayor’s Office at (860)584-6520