CT country singer Erin Gibney is off to see America

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Connecticut singer Erin Gibney is hitting the road.

The country artist from Southington is stepping out on a concert tour that will take her all over the United States for the next 38 weeks.

Along the way, she will be part of a group of musicians heading in separate directions to spread a positive message in schools across the country.

Gibney said she recently signed with GoVRTuo, an entertainment agency. Through the agency, she got on board with the Ninjas Fighting for Social Awareness PSA Tour.

For the tour, Erin explained, a multitude of bands and artists will go across America to go into schools to perform for high school and college age students. And at the end of the tour, students who have seen these bands can buy access to a pay-per-view concert in March, which will feature all of the artists they met on tour (including Erin), as well as some huge headliners.

As part of the tour, besides performing, Erin will go into the schools during the day to tell her story. Then she will talk about her music, and in particular, her EP, “Bold.”

“(The PSA tour is) just to promote a healthy lifestyle, a positive lifestyle,” said Erin, who will be performing with a full band for the concerts held each night after her visit to the schools.

For Erin, the theme of the tour resonated because it reflects what she has tried to do all of her life.

“The theme of the tour has been implemented in my life since I was 10 years old with the Giving Back Girls,” said Erin. “That organization that my sister and I started has that same message of lifting people up instead of being harsh and cruel.”

Erin is no stranger to performing live. However, this will be the first time she has ever been on a concert tour.

“It’s nerve-racking,” she said. “But I’m just excited. This is what I want.”

“I loved going to school in Nashville (at Belmont University). It was such a great experience. I got to work with some great people,” said Erin. “But where I always wanted to be was not sitting in a classroom but on the road, on a stage, every day, every night. I’m just excited to get out there.”

Up to now, the furthest west Erin has ever been has been is Tennessee so she said she’s looking forward to seeing the rest of the country. “I’m really excited to see the Southwest… I’ve never seen a desert.” She also said she is looking forward to seeing California.

For her song set list, Erin said she has picked 26 songs, including some cover versions. All of the selections offer up a positive message in keeping with the them of the PSA tur.

In addition to the tour, Erin has released a new music video for the single, “Bold.” (It’s available for viewing on YouTube.)

The video was directed by one of Erin’s best friends, Eva Caliendo, who is a film major at Belmont U. The video finds Erin dancing around the city of Nashville and enjoying life.

“It captures what the whole song is about,” said Erin. “I came from small town (Southington). My senior year was hard for me.” But then when she arrived in Nashville, Erin said, “It was like this weight taken off my shoulders. I could be who I wanted to be.”

“(Eva) captured that so well,” said Erin. “She did a beautiful video.”

(Eva will be visiting Erin while she is on the road to help her tape a tour travelogue to share with Erin’s fans as well.)

After Erin returns from the tour, she said she will be putting her focus on making new music. “I’m just going to do this huge full album”—featuring the songs already written and the songs she intends to write on the road.

Schools interested in having an artist from the Ninjas Fighting for Social Awareness PSA Tour, can sign up at ninjaspsa.org.

To catch Gibney’s video for “Bold,” go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8OVqJT_TzI