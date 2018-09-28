Obituaries: David W. Harris

David W. Harris, 57, of Terryville, beloved husband of Brenda (Roy) Harris, passed away on Tuesday (September 25, 2018). David was born on November 26, 1960 in Bristol and was the son of the late John F. and Nancy L. (Page) Harris.

David’s true passion was restoring classic cars. He enjoyed watching Patriots and RedSox games, attending swap meets, gardening and going to Hershey, Pennsylvania with his good friend Robert Sposato. David was also an extraordinary construction foreman and carpenter and he built all the family’s furniture. He was always willing to give a hand to anyone that needed his incredible, amazing help. He will be missed by all of his friends and family.

In addition to his loving wife, David is survived by his three sons: Randy Roy and his wife, Lindsey of New Milford, Travis Oakes and his wife, Chelsey of Terryville, Dylan Oakes and his girlfriend Ashley Smith of Plainville; sister: Terri Roggi and her husband, Kurt of Glastonbury; two grandchildren: Sofia Roy, Noah Oakes; and two nieces: Donna Roggi, Susan Roggi.

A funeral service be celebrated on Monday (October 1, 2018) at 11 AM at First Congregational Church, 31 Maple Street, Bristol. Burial will follow at West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Sunday between 3 PM and 7 PM.

