Obituaries: Paul E. Lauzon

Paul E. Lauzon, 95, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday (September 26, 2018). Paul was born on April 6, 1923 in Bristol and was the son of the late Oscar and Irene (Simaro) Lauzon.

Paul honorably served in the U.S. Army Air Force in England during WWII. He was a parishioner at St. Ann Church, Bristol and was an avid bowler.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at The Pines at Bristol for their compassion and kindness.

Paul is survived by his niece: Patti Ann Fippinger of Burlington. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother: Robert Lauzon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (October 2, 2018) at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow with military honors at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Monday between 5 PM and 7 PM.

